Wrong-way crash at Interstate 35, Loop 1604 sends 1 to hospital

SAN ANTONIO – At least one person was hospitalized after a wrong-way driver caused a head-on wreck at a major San Antonio interchange.

The wreck was reported at 3 a.m. Tuesday on the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 at Loop 1604, according to Live Oak police.

The driver who was heading the wrong way is being tested for driving while intoxicated, police said.

The condition of the person who was hospitalized remains unclear at this time.

Traffic was closed to one lane as officers investigated the accident. All lanes have since reopened.