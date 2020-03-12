Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson test positive for coronavirus, actor announces on Instagram

SAN ANTONIO – Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, have both have tested positive for COVID-19, Hanks announced on his Instagram page to his 6.6. million followers.

Hanks said he and his wife are in Australia.

He said he and his wife were feeling tired, had some body aches, and Wilson had experienced child and slight fevers.

“Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?” Hanks said on his Instagram page.

Variety reports that the married couple, both 63, were in Australia for the “production of Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Elvis Presley movie, in which Hanks is playing Presley’s iconic manager Colonel Tom Parker.”