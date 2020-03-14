Police: Argument leads to gunfire on South Side, one hospitalized

SAN ANTONIO – An argument between two men ended in gunfire on the South Side, according to San Antonio Police Department.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Harlan Avenue.

Officers say the incident was sparked by an argument over a woman.

One man left the scene in his vehicle and was driving on Flanders Avenue when he was shot at twice and hit in the arm, police say.

That's when he drove to his mother's house to get help.

He was taken to University Hospital and is expected to recover.

The investigation is still ongoing but police say the victim is being uncooperative.