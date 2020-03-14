SAPD: 17-year-old man hospitalized after East Side shooting

SAN ANTONIO – A 17-year-old man was hospitalized with a gunshot wound after a shooting on the East Side on Friday night, according to San Antonio Police Department.

The shooting happened around 7:20 p.m. at Clark Avenue and Porter Street.

Police say a fight broke out at the Clark Grocery Store, shots were fired and those involved then fled the scene.

Soon after, a VIA bus driver encountered the victim staggering down the road while asking for help, officials say.

A white SUV later drove by and picked up the victim, taking him to a nearby fire station in the 600 block of Delmar, according to authorities.

Officials say the victim was then taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. There is no word yet on the victim’s condition.

A weapon was found at the scene and the investigation is still ongoing.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more details as they become available.