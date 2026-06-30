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2 killed in suspected Gillespie County murder-suicide, sheriff’s office says

There is no current threat to the community, deputies say

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

FILE - A police vehicle flashes its lights in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) (Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

GILLESPIE COUNTY, Texas – Two people were killed in a suspected murder-suicide in Gillespie County, according to the sheriff’s office.

In a Facebook post Monday, the sheriff’s office said its deputies were dispatched in the 700 block of Hahn Road after two bodies were located.

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“We believe it to be a murder suicide at this time,” the post said.

The sheriff’s office said it has “good reason to believe” that the two people were not from the Gillespie County area.

At this time, it’s unclear what specifically led to the deaths. Deputies said there is no current threat to the community.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

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