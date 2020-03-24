San Marcos police officer struck by vehicle on highway, officials say

SAN MARCOS, Texas – A San Marcos police officer was struck by a car Monday afternoon while responding to a call on I-35, officials said.

The San Marcos Police Department said Officer Paul Beller was dispatched around 1:30 p.m. to the area of I-35 North near Exit 205 B for a call of lumber in the roadway. As he exited his service vehicle, Beller was hit by a passenger car, officials said.

SMPD said Beller was taken to the hospital in an ambulance to a trauma facility and was undergoing surgery as of 4:30 p.m. Monday.

“We have no updates on his condition at this time, but our entire SMPD and City family hopes and prays for the best possible outcome. We stand ready to support him and his family through this difficult recovery," said interim San Marcos Police Chief Bob Klett.

Klett reminds all drivers to be careful and yield to first responders while they respond to calls on roadways.

“Texas law compels drivers to reduce their speed to 20 miles below the posted limit or move into another lane when there is a law enforcement or first responder vehicle along the side of the road,” Klett said. “We want to do everything we can to keep our first responders and other drivers safe.”

I-35 North was reopened around 5:41 p.m.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash.