Checking in with KSAT’s David Sears at home after his vacation was canceled due to COVID-19

Living in the Hill Country will make social distancing a little easier for KSAT’s David Sears.

David is relaxing at home this week after his vacation was canceled due to the novel coronavirus.

He told GMSA @ 9 that he and his wife were planning on visiting their grandchildren in Alabama. Once those plans were called off, they decided to stay home and take some days off.

He wanted viewers to know that he is not sick and is feeling great.

KSAT’s Mike Osterhage self quarantines after son came into contact with coronavirus-positive person

He added that he’ll even spend some time outdoors. And because his neighbors live several hundred yards away, social distancing won’t be a problem.

Check-in with David in the video above.

Read also

KSAT tech team member home in SA after being quarantined in Argentina for 2 weeks

KSAT’s Leslie Mouton tests out anchoring from home in case of stay-at-home order due to coronavirus

KSAT’s Myra Arthur gives birth to healthy baby boy