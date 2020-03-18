KSAT team member stuck in Argentina after mandatory quarantine imposed for tourists
Country under 10-day lockdown
A member of the KSAT team is stuck in a country more than 5,000 miles away due to a mandatory coronavirus quarantine.
Sebastian Jovell is part of our tech team and was ready to return after visiting family in Argentina. During his visit, flight restrictions were implemented, and a self-quarantine was mandated for travelers.
Sebastian arrived in Rosario, Argentina, on March 10 and is hoping to finish his self-quarantine by Monday. It’s unclear when flights out of the country will resume.
Sebastian said he hasn’t shown any symptoms but wants to be sure he has a clean bill of health.
“I’m here, you know, I'm trying to do my best to ride this through. Some days are more emotional than others because you kind of miss the people you want to be around, but I'm doing my best to hang in there,” he said.
Sebastian was initially scheduled to fly back on Tuesday before the restrictions were imposed.
While he’s in quarantine, he gets food passed to him through a window and can only leave the room he’s staying in to use the restroom and shower.
Sebastian said on Sunday, a 10-day lockdown was announced for the entire country of Argentina, with the exception of essential services, such as grocery stores and pharmacies.
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.
KSAT CORONAVIRUS CONTINUING COVERAGE:
- Here’s what we know about the 11 confirmed COVID-19 cases in San Antonio
- SA school districts extend closures 2 more weeks amid emergency over coronavirus
- SAQ: What does San Antonio’s emergency declaration do?
- 8 ways to help your fellow San Antonians during coronavirus pandemic
- These SA restaurants, bars, chains are closing their dining rooms due to coronavirus
- Drive-through COVID-19 testing is now in San Antonio. Here’s what we know.
- The ultimate coronavirus guide: From preparedness and prevention to testing and treatment
- SAQ: Your coronavirus questions answered
- Track live coronavirus updates in the US, globally with real-time maps of confirmed cases, deaths
- Social distancing and hungry? These San Antonio-area restaurants are offering To-Go deals
- The latest: What you should know about coronavirus cases in San Antonio
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.