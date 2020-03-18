KSAT team member stuck in Argentina after mandatory quarantine imposed for tourists

A member of the KSAT team is stuck in a country more than 5,000 miles away due to a mandatory coronavirus quarantine.

Sebastian Jovell is part of our tech team and was ready to return after visiting family in Argentina. During his visit, flight restrictions were implemented, and a self-quarantine was mandated for travelers.

Sebastian arrived in Rosario, Argentina, on March 10 and is hoping to finish his self-quarantine by Monday. It’s unclear when flights out of the country will resume.

Sebastian said he hasn’t shown any symptoms but wants to be sure he has a clean bill of health.

“I’m here, you know, I'm trying to do my best to ride this through. Some days are more emotional than others because you kind of miss the people you want to be around, but I'm doing my best to hang in there,” he said.

Sebastian was initially scheduled to fly back on Tuesday before the restrictions were imposed.

While he’s in quarantine, he gets food passed to him through a window and can only leave the room he’s staying in to use the restroom and shower.

Sebastian said on Sunday, a 10-day lockdown was announced for the entire country of Argentina, with the exception of essential services, such as grocery stores and pharmacies.

