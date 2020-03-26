18 at-home reading suggestions from the San Antonio Book Festival

SAN ANTONIO – The 2020 San Antonio Book Festival was canceled due to the COVID-19 crisis, but they are encouraging people to read while at home.

To that end, the festival released two lists with suggested reads, one for kids and one for adults.

Here are the recommended books for adults:

If You Feel Like Confronting the Pandemic Head-On:

Fiction:

- Cold Storage by David Koepp

- The Memory Police by Yoko Ogawa

- Severance by Ling Ma

- Station Eleven by Emily St. John Mandel

- The Dog Stars by Peter Heller

Nonfiction:

- Pale Rider: The Spanish Flu of 1918 and How It Changed the World by Laura Spinney

If You'd Rather Be Distracted:

Fiction:

- The Jetsetters by Amanda Eyre Ward

- A Good Neighborhood by Therese Anne Fowler

- Simon the Fiddler by Paulette Jiles

Nonfiction:

- The Hunt for History by Nathan Raab

- The Falcon Thief by Joshua Hammer

- The Rumi Prescription by Melody Moezzi

Here are the recommended books for kids and teens:

Kids:

- Wayside School Beneath the Cloud of Doom by Louis Sachar

- Prairie Lotus by Linda Sue Park

- Amal Unbound by Aisha Saeeed

Teens:

- Tigers, Not Daughters by Samantha Mabry

- The Hand on the Wall by Maureen Johnson

- Bull by David Elliot

The San Antonio Book Festival unites readers and writers in a celebration of books, ideas, and literary culture.

The 2020 festival was supposed to take place in April but has since been canceled.

