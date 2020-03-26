KSAT Kids: Stuck at home? Take a fun weather quiz, or make a homemade thermometer

Hello parents, teachers and students!

Have you adjusted to working or having lessons at home? I know I haven’t. But what a brave new world we live in.

We know you’ve been following the latest regarding the novel coronavirus and the local “Stay Home, Work Safe” order.

But, with KSAT Kids, we want to provide you, your family and classmates with both relevant content to inform you during school closures, as well as educational content to help you stay engaged.

On our website, we have a map where you can find free school meals during the closures. We also have the latest regarding school cancellations.

Looking for something to do with the children while stuck at home? Don’t worry, KSAT Kids has got you covered.

Our team of meteorologists are constantly creating content designed to captivate kids and parents, alike. In this week’s newsletter, you can learn how to make a homemade thermometer, or take a fun weather quiz.

Keep scrolling to find resources that can help to keep children both active and engaged, or to see our student spotlight about a teen who had her foreign exchange program come to a swift end.

Stay safe and wash your hands!

Here’s what can be found on KSAT Kids for Thursday, March 26:

Student Spotlight

Foreign exchange program ends early for teen due to coronavirus pandemic

A Ukrainian foreign exchange student who has been studying in Jourdanton for eight months is now headed home early because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Alla Muliar, 15, was chosen out of thousands to participate for the competitive exchange program, and is sad to leave. (KSAT)

Stay at home activities

How to make a basic thermometer at home, with the kids

Kids going stir crazy at home? Here is how to make a cool homemade thermometer that really works.

Be a meteorologist from home: Take a fun weather quiz!

Temporary school closures shouldn’t keep the kiddos and teens from learning! Join meteorologist Sarah Spivey for some fun weather trivia in a game show we’re calling, “So You Want to be a Meteorologist?”

So You Want to be a Meteorologist? - A weather quiz!

Be a meteorologist from home: How you can find bats on weather radar

Radar is a very important tool for a meteorologist, because it shows where there are showers and thunderstorms. But did you know you can also see bats using a weather radar?! It’s true!

KSAT Kids: Be a meteorologist from home!

