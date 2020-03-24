Disney offering free online program for kids called ‘Imagineering in a Box’

SAN ANTONIO – Disney Imagineers are responsible for creating many of the fun adventures you experience when visiting any of the theme parks.

Now kids can become mini-Imagineers while they are at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The free online program is in partnership with Khan Academy and Pixar and can be accessed on the Khan Academy website.

“With so many families at home right now, we thought this would be an especially useful time to share this program with you,” said Josh Corin, creative development executive with Walt Disney Imagineering, in a blog post.

The program includes topics such as theme park design and engineering, combining videos, case studies, and interactive activities.

Currently, all Bexar County school districts have temporarily closed and students have started remote learning.

