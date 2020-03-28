Man, 18, indicted on manslaughter, aggravated assault with deadly weapon in New Year’s Day crash, DA’s office says

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County District Attorney’s Office reviewed a case this week involving a car crash that killed a man and his daughter on New Year’s Day.

Cesar Eduardo Gonzalez is charged with two counts of manslaughter and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, the DA’s office said.

PREVIOUS REPORT: Document: Suspect asked mother to lie to police after allegedly causing deadly hit and run

Gonzalez was driving more than 80 MPH when he hit a minivan in the 3400 block of West Poplar on Jan. 1, according to an affidavit.

“The indictments in the manslaughter cases allege that Gonzalez was driving and operating a motor vehicle at a speed that was not reasonable and prudent under the circumstances then existing, by failing to take proper and necessary evasive action to avoid colliding with another motor vehicle in which Kristina Spohn and Jesus Aguilar Junior were passengers and by failing to apply the brakes in a timely and reasonable manner,” the DA’s office said.

The indictments for charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon allege Gonzalez was driving his vehicle at a speed that was capable of causing death and serious bodily injury to two other people.

'No heart’: Neighbor demands justice after girl, 14, and man, 31, killed in hit-and-run

Gonzalez allegedly texted his mother, who was in Mexico at the time of the crash, to tell her he was involved in a crash, according to the affidavit.

He allegedly asked his mother to report the truck he was driving, which his mother owned, stolen.

According to the affidavit, she refused and called the police.