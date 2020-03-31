Pizza Hut employee shot, robbed outside restaurant, police say
Officers called around 11:45 p.m. to 14600 block of Nacogdoches Road
SAN ANTONIO – A Pizza Hut employee was shot and robbed as they exited the back of the restaurant late Monday night, San Antonio police said.
Officers were called around 11:45 p.m. to the 14600 block of Nacogdoches Road after receiving word that someone was shot.
According to police, the female employee had just left the restaurant when a man wearing a hoodie shot and robbed her.
Police said the suspect fled on foot following the shooting.
The victim was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in stable condition with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department, and EMS all answered the call.
No arrests have been made in the case.
