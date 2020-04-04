Amber Alert issued for missing 8-year-old girl, mother in New Braunfels

NEW BRAUNFELS – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 8-year-old girl and her mother in New Braunfels.

An Amber Alert was issued Saturday morning after the disappearance of Kylie Marie Diaz, 8, and her mother, Alyssa Jeanice Lopez, 29. Both were last seen in the 500 block of Starling Creek before leaving the scene in a black, four-door pickup truck.

Officials were called to the scene on Friday to assist Child Protective Services with removing the child from the home.

The child’s mother became upset and locked CPS workers out of the house and fled the home through the backdoor with the child, authorities say.

Officials say the pair left the area after getting into a black four-door pickup truck.

Kylie is described as 3.5 to 4-feet-tall, weighing between 50 to 60 pounds with wavy, dark brown hair. She was last seen wearing pink Mickey Mouse pajamas.

Her mother is described as 5,5″ weighing 125 pounds with dark brown hair, brown eyes and a sleeve tattoo of a sunflower. She was last seen wearing black workout shorts and a black t-shirt with white writing, officials say.

The driver of the truck is unknown but the vehicle was last seen traveling southbound on I-35 in the Selma area.

The mother and child’s destination is currently unknown, but officials say they could be heading to Pearsall or possibly out of state to California or Washington state.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact New Braunfels police at 830-221-4134.