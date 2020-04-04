H-E-B selling ready-made meals from select San Antonio restaurants

SAN ANTONIO – Some H-E-B stores are selling ready-made meals from select San Antonio restaurants and all the proceeds are going directly back to the local eateries.

Max & Louie’s New York Diner currently has ready-made meals available in several San Antonio-area H-E-B locations.

“We are also working with Rosarios and have had conversations with chef Johnny Hernandez about selling tortillas, chips and other items,” H-E-B spokesperson Julie Bedingfield told KSAT.

The partnership has allowed Max & Louie’s to bring nearly 20 employees back to work, according to co-owner Drew Glick.

“H-E-B contacted me and said they are considering a new project to help a few independent restaurants keep the lights on and bring back employees during this devastating time... Of course, I said yes. It’s worth a try to help as many of our great employees who are struggling without work,” Glick said.

As a result of the coronavirus outbreak, Max & Louie’s had to close and furlough 75 of its employees, according to Glick.

However, thanks to H-E-B’s help, Glick said the restaurant has been able to bring back almost 20 employees so far.

“We are also doing the best we can with our curbside pickup and delivery by Favor,” Glick said.

Glick went live on Facebook Friday to showcase some of the items available at the Alamo Ranch H-E-B including matzo ball soup, french toast and spaghetti with meatballs.

Max & Louie’s ready-made meals can currently be found at the following H-E-B locations:

Alon Market at 8503 NW Military Hwy

1150 NW Loop 1604 (Blanco and 1604)

15000 San Pedro Avenue (Brook Hollow and 281)

12125 Alamo Ranch Parkway

9238 N. Loop 1604 West (Bandera and 1604)

Glick said he is hoping to add more H-E-B locations to the list in the coming weeks.