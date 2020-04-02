H-E-B extending $2 pay increase for hourly employees through May 10

SAN ANTONIO – H-E-B is extending it’s Proud Pay Program for all hourly store, manufacturing and warehouse employees as well as transportation partners in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The $2 pay increase, recognition of employees’ hard work during the pandemic, was originally effective March 16 through April 12.

However, the Texas grocery chain announced the pay program extension via Twitter on Thursday.

An update to our Texas Proud Pay - we are extending this through 5/10 for all of our hourly store, manufacturing, warehouse and transportation Partners. Thank you to our Partners who are working around the clock to keep shelves stocked and customers safe in Texas. https://t.co/XT0ZbrKHiE — H-E-B (@HEB) April 2, 2020

Consumers have been rushing to H-E-B and clearing shelves during the pandemic despite H-E-B officials’ multiple assurances that there is no need to panic-buy items.

Customers have expressed concern after seeing empty shelves at stores, but H-E-B officials say the warehouse is full, and they’re restocking the store shelves daily.

H-E-B ‘working around the clock to stock as much as we possibly can,' store says

“H-E-B Partners come together during times of crisis to take care of each other and our Customers. This is the Spirit of H-E-B,” a post on the Texas grocer’s Facebook page reads in part. “Texans rely on H-E-B and we rely on our great Partners.”

Nearly 1,300 trucks continuously supply H-E-B stores daily and video shows the Texas grocer has plenty of merchandise.

H-E-B also announced on Friday the Senior Support Line, a new delivery program to support older customers.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

