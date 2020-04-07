SAQ: How can I help nonprofits like Haven for Hope?

SAN ANTONIO – Local nonprofits are feeling the financial burden of the coronavirus pandemic. Haven for Hope CEO Kenny Wilson said once the virus started affecting our community, the organization decided to suspend all volunteer work to keep everyone as safe as possible. Now there are limited resources dedicated to one of the city’s most vulnerable populations- those experiencing homelessness.

Our viewers wanted to know how they might be able to help. Wilson said the organization is in desperate need of donations. Here are some items they need:

Cleaning supplies

Masks

Unopened clothing packages like socks and undergarments

“Another protectant measure that we decided upon, we just don’t want our staff handling used clothing, used personal items that could, not likely, but quite possibly make them uncomfortable”, Wilson explained.