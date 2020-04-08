‘Even a pandemic can’t break family bonds’: SA family plans surprise parade for 83-year-old mother in quarantine

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio family is not allowing the coronavirus pandemic to break their bond and tradition.

Abel Valdez posted a tweet Sunday of his family surprising his 83-year-old mother, Herminia Valdez, at her home on the West Side.

Today her children, grandchildren, & great grandchildren surprised her with a parade so she could see everyone. Even a pandemic can’t break family bonds! #FamilyFirst #FamiliaUnida pic.twitter.com/vAGCBeDrcl — Abel Valdez (@AVal21) April 6, 2020

Abel Valdez said his mother has been quarantined for a month and has not left the house or any had visitors.

Her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren decided to surprise her with a parade so she could see everyone.

Valdez told KSAT his nieces, nephews and sons organized the parade. He added they always get together but have not been able to due to the pandemic.

“We all get together every week at her house for brunch or dinner, but haven’t been able to in order to protect her from COVID-19,” Valdez said.

The video shows more than a dozen cars driving by, and several family members waving with signs. It has been seen more than 10,000 views on Twitter.