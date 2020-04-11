San Antonio police seeking person of interest in connection to Northwest Side murder

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect connected to a Northwest Side murder.

The incident happened at 5:41 a.m. Saturday in the 7100 block of NW Loop 410.

Officers were called to a shooting in progress in the area. However, after they arrived on scene, they found the victim, Jeffery Alvarado, 34, was shot and killed, officials say.

Police seek 3 men in shooting, vehicle crash on NE Side

The person of interest, Angelina Sacriste, 35, was last seen fleeing the scene and is believed to have more information on the incident.

Police say the suspect also has several active warrants for her arrest that are separate from the case.

Anyone with more information on the suspect’s whereabouts is urged to contact SAPD’s Homicide Unit at 210-207-7635.