Police seek 3 men in shooting, vehicle crash on NE Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for three men following a shooting and vehicle crash on the city’s Northeast Side late Thursday night.

Officers were called just after 10 p.m. to an apartment complex in the 8000 block of Midcrown Drive after receiving reports of shots being fired.

According to police, a man and a woman were driving away from the apartments when multiple shots rang out, hitting the car and the windshield. That’s when, police said, the female driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a utility pole.

Police said the man and the woman were not hurt by the shooting and went on foot to seek help at a nearby restaurant. They did, however, have minor injuries from the crash.

Authorities said they are now looking for three men who left the apartments shortly after the shooting.

Police said they found a dozen shell casings at the scene. A motive was not released.