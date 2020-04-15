Magik Theatre offering virtual activities, yoga, classes for kids while they’re away from school
Theatre will debut E-cademy in May
SAN ANTONIO – The Magik Theatre is offering virtual activities and educational programming as kids across the city practice distant learning.
Although the downtown theatre has canceled on-site performances, camps and programs through May due to the coronavirus pandemic, electronic programming will be provided daily via Facebook.
Activities range from storytelling to yoga, and will be offered for free. Here’s a breakdown of virtual activities offered by the Magik Theatre.
- Magik Reader’s Theatre: 2 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays on Facebook.
- Magik Madlibs: 3 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays on Facebook.
- Pirate Pete and Friends: 10 a.m. on Saturdays on Facebook.
- Children’s yoga: 10 a.m. on Sundays on Facebook.
The theater will also begin its newly devised E-cademy for children ages 6-12 on May 1. The classes will run for four weeks online, and a final digital showcase will take place on May 29.
Watch: Somerset ISD principal delivers good news to top 10 students from Class of 2020
The Magik E-cademy includes class meetings and warm-ups, one-on-one coaching with a teaching artist, audio-visual tutorials and off-screen activities, according to a news release.
Tuition for Magik’s E-cademy is $150. For more information, click here.
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.