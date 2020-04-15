Magik Theatre offering virtual activities, yoga, classes for kids while they’re away from school

SAN ANTONIO – The Magik Theatre is offering virtual activities and educational programming as kids across the city practice distant learning.

Although the downtown theatre has canceled on-site performances, camps and programs through May due to the coronavirus pandemic, electronic programming will be provided daily via Facebook.

Activities range from storytelling to yoga, and will be offered for free. Here’s a breakdown of virtual activities offered by the Magik Theatre.

Magik Reader's Theatre: 2 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays on Facebook

Magik Madlibs: 3 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays on Facebook

Pirate Pete and Friends: 10 a.m. on Saturdays on Facebook

Children's yoga: 10 a.m. on Sundays on Facebook

The theater will also begin its newly devised E-cademy for children ages 6-12 on May 1. The classes will run for four weeks online, and a final digital showcase will take place on May 29.

The Magik E-cademy includes class meetings and warm-ups, one-on-one coaching with a teaching artist, audio-visual tutorials and off-screen activities, according to a news release.

Tuition for Magik’s E-cademy is $150. For more information, click here.