Watch: Somerset ISD principal delivers good news to top 10 students from Class of 2020
Principal Justin Saunders personally delivered the good news
SAN ANTONIO – The coronavirus pandemic has kept schools closed and high school seniors missing out on some amazing moments.
But Somerset High School principal Justin Saunders wanted to make sure the top 10 of this year’s senior class were told some good news -- in person.
Saunders personally visited 10 homes and gave each student a cookie that revealed their class ranking in the goodie.
In a Facebook video, Saunders said he really wanted to see his kids and give them some positive news.
See the full video below:
Also, it’s worth noting that this is the first time in over 10 years at Somerset High School that the top ten students are made up of all females.
Congrats to the students and their families!
