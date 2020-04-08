San Antonio Sports launches ’Stay Active, Stay Healthy’ initiative for kids at home

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Sports is stressing the importance of staying active as hundreds of kids are stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

The organization has launched the “Stay Active, Stay Healthy" initiative that includes a set of exercises children and people of any age can partake in.

Exercises start with a warm-up, heat up with a workout of high knees, star jumps and push-ups, and then end with a cool down.

With a parent’s permission, participants are asked to post photos of at-home exercises on social media using the hashtag #iStayActive.

It’s an effort to encourage students to keep up their physical activity since many schools will remain closed until at least May 4.

To see a quick workout guide, click here. To see a coloring page about ways to keep kids moving, click here.