Shirts touting SA’s taco pride help raise money for food bank

SAN ANTONIO – Local lifestyle retailer SA Flavor is rekindling the Alamo City-Austin taco debate in an effort to raise money for the San Antonio Food Bank.

Garrett Heath, founder of SA Flavor, decided to make the shirts that say “San Antonio" and “The Tacos are Better Here,” with each item giving $10 to the food bank.

Heath, along with several others in the community, realized the severity of the economic crisis when he saw photos and videos of the food bank’s mega distribution at Trader’s Village. The food bank served more than 6,000 families at the April 9 distribution, and footage of the parking lot packed with lined-up cars was shared across social media.

The stark reminder led to an increase in awareness of residents’ need for food during the coronavirus pandemic. And best-selling author Shea Serrano was able to raise $80,000 for the food bank with the help of his Twitter followers.

“The need is here in our community,” Heath said. “We have to keep on supporting the food bank.”

Heath said he has sold 104 shirts, priced at $22 each, so far. He will end the first batch of the preorders on Sunday, but people will still be able to order thereafter.

“I hope it keeps on going,” he said, adding that he’s “just blown away” by the response.

Three Fiesta medals from SA Flavor will also benefit the San Antonio Food Bank: $5 from each “The Tacos are Better Here” medal, $2.50 from each “Taco Trail” medal and $1 from each lotería-themed medal sold will be donated.