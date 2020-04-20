San Marcos police invite community to show support as slain officer is taken to funeral home

San Marcos police want the community to show their support for Officer Justin Putnam as the fallen officer’s body is taken to a funeral home from a medical examiner’s office in Austin Monday afternoon.

Putnam, 31, was killed in the line of duty Saturday as he and two other officers were responding to a domestic disturbance call.

The suspect, identified as Alfredo Perez Delacruz, had body armor and ambushed the officers as they entered the home.

Putnam was fatally shot while Officer Franco Steward and Officer Justin Mueller were injured in the shooting. His body was taken to a medical examiner’s office in Austin and is now being transported back to the funeral home.

“We invite the greater Hays County community to find a safe place along the route down I-35 to show their support as we bring our brother in blue home,” San Marcos police said in a Facebook post.

The procession is expected to pass through Buda, Kyle and San Marcos around 3:20 p.m.

The route back to San Marcos will exit at Yarrington Road, travel through the Blanco Vista neighborhood, back to IH-35, exit at Wonder World and drive by the San Marcos Police Department on the South Interstate 35 access road.

The procession will turn around at McCarty Lane back to Wonder World Drive and then take the Wonder World extension toward Thomason Funeral Home, according to the news release.

“If you will be in an area where there are other people, please remember to wear a mask and practice social distancing,” the post read.

Several agencies across Texas expressed their condolences for Putnam in various social media posts.