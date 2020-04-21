Efforts continue to reduce coronavirus spread inside the Bexar County Jail

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff says efforts are in the works to help contain the spread of the coronavirus inside the county jail.

He says three projects are in the works, including the set up of a recovery unit in the south tower with 64 beds to hold patients who are recovering from COVID-19. Another unit is in the east tower, where 48 beds are set up for those who test positive but don’t need to be hospitalized.

They’re also working on a separate area to hold 70 work release inmates, but that’s all still pending the approval of a state inspection.

Wolff also said they have received 52,000 face masks to give to staff and inmates for protection.

Guards will keep an eye out for those who need replacement masks, but they will be given out sparingly.

“Remember, we have 3,000 prisoners. If you change that every day, you will need 90,000 masks just for the month,” he said.

Wolff says on Tuesday commissioners will discuss the legal options that they have to send some inmates to state prison where they belong and continue to explore the option of GPS monitors for non-violent offenders.

The sheriff’s office reports that 28 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19.

Thirty others who work for the sheriffs office, including inmates, civilian workers and a nurse have tested positive.

BCSO reports 11 inmates have recovered from the virus as well as two deputies. The deputies have been cleared to return to work. One of them returned on Monday and the other will return on Tuesday.