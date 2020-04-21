Thieves fail in attempt to steal ATM, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for several men who tried to steal an ATM early Tuesday morning.

The attempted robbery happened just after 2 a.m. at a Chase Bank in the 10200 block of Wurzbach Road, not far from Vance Jackson Road on the city’s Northwest Side.

According to police, officers arrived to find the stand alone ATM attached by a chain to the back of a stolen truck with California license plates.

Police said they saw several men running behind an H-E-B near the location. None were found.

Authorities did not give a description of the men they were looking for.