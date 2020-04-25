Kind gesture goes a long way for Texas man selling his wares along highway

BEEVILLE, Texas – David Ortiz has been selling his wares in Beeville for at least a year and now, thanks to the help of one local business owner, his traffic might pick up.

Brenda Gonzales posted photos of Ortiz’s sign advertising fresh eggs, honeycomb, homemade hot sauce, plants, pecans and fruit but noted the “signs were very hard to read from the street.”

On Monday Gonzales and her fiance “stopped to see what he had and talked with him for a few minutes and bought some eggs, homemade hot sauce and a beautiful plant," she said as part of a Facebook post.

When the couple left they had the idea to make a bigger sign for Ortiz and called Gonzales’ boss Gilbert Herrera who owns Total Graphics in Beeville.

“Well being the awesome boss he is he told me Total Graphics would gladly donate the signs,” Gonzales said.

She and her coworkers put the signs together and took them to Ortiz Tuesday. “After work we drove over to give him his signs and he was so grateful,” Gonzales said. “Y’all don’t forget about Mr. David Ortiz when the stores run low on eggs.”

Ortiz is usually at the four-way stop near FM 351 and FM 673 interchange in Beeville, Gonzales told KSAT.

