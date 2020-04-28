Alamo Colleges District implements plan to relieve students of financial burden

SAN ANTONIO – In an attempt to keep college students on track amid challenges concerning the COVID-19 crisis, the Alamo Colleges District has implemented the Keep Learning Plan.

The plan will relieve the financial burden of tuition and fees for students through scholarships. It will also allow most financial aid to be used for living expenses.

The plan is a $10 million investment in ACD’s more than 65,000 students, and the district is executing it by reducing expenses temporarily to be able to provide the funding for the plan.

The “belt-tightening” includes limiting hiring for vacant positions, reducing departmental budgets and facility savings from remote learning and working.

These are the four major initiatives of the Keep Learning plan for 2020:

The Clean Slate program eliminates a student’s balance of up to $500 from the fall 2019 and spring 2020 semesters. The Expanded Summer Momentum plan offers students who have a GPA of 2.0 as of May 1 in the spring 2020 term free academic credit hours for summer 2020. The $1 Payment Plans initiative reduces the fee to set up a tuition payment for fall 2020 from $25 to $1. The Texas Success Initiative test, which normally costs $32, is being offered at no cost between May 1 and June 20, 2020.

