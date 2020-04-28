Police: Man found shot in back at North Side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO – A local man was taken to an area hospital after being found shot in the back early Tuesday morning, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around 12:45 a.m. at the Escalente Apartments in the 1540 block of Bitters Road.

According to police, officers arrived to find the man wounded in front of an apartment.

Authorities said the victim wasn’t very talkative with officers and that they have no leads on a possible suspect.

Police added they could not find any witnesses at the scene.

The wounded man was taken to University Hospital for his injuries.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

A motive is not currently known.