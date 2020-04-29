Caden Sterns, Tre Flowers, more former San Antonio high school standouts team up to raise $50K for food bank

SAN ANTONIO – A group of former San Antonio area football standouts are showing that no matter where the game takes them, they will always come together to support their home communities.

The Faith Family Food Team, which is made up of former San Antonio area high school football stars including LA Rams running back Malcolm Brown (Steele HS), Seattle Seahawks defensive back Tre Flowers (Judson HS) and Texas defensive back Caden Sterns (Steele HS), is hoping to raise $50,000 for the San Antonio Food Bank.

ATTENTION: Please contribute in any was possible, whether reposting or donating, anything helps. Let’s come together and help out the community we love dearly. Link Below as well in bio.. #Faith#Family#Food pic.twitter.com/uudAjIUPz9 — Caden Sterns (@CSterns_7) April 28, 2020

Other players taking part in the campaign to feed local families include Texas offensive lineman Derek Kerstetter (Reagan HS), Georgia wide receiver Tommy Bush (Clemens HS) and UTSA defensive back Rashad Wisdom (Judson).

The campaign went live on Tuesday. Sterns posted on the food bank’s web site that the group wanted to come together and make a difference in the community they value and love.

210, let’s come together as a whole and help each other throughout this tuff time! A couple hometown athletes and myself have decided to put together a gofundme to help the SA Food Bank. Anything helps and is greatly appreciated! Let’s make a difference! #FaithFamilyFood ❤️ pic.twitter.com/gyIJpzngZV — Rashad Wisdom Ⓜ️ (@RashadWisdom) April 28, 2020

“It came to our attention that there was a huge need of money providing food for families due to the inconveniences of COVID-19,” Sterns wrote. “Coming together and becoming a team as a community hasn’t been more important, so please donate, share, and repost so we can provide meals for those in need.”

The San Antonio Food Bank has ramped up its service to the community in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Please do anything you can to help! We must come together as a community, anything is better than nothing. Stay Safe! https://t.co/vcpz67IFGB pic.twitter.com/36369LbPyB — 12 (@TheTommyBush11) April 28, 2020

The demand for the food bank and its services have been unprecedented since COVID-19 swept through the area. The food bank fights hunger and feeds thousands in the San Antonio area and throughout Southwest Texas.

Even though the goal for the Faith Family Food Team is $50,000, Sterns posted “anything helps and all donations are greatly appreciated. God bless and stay safe!”

