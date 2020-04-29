85ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

Local News

Caden Sterns, Tre Flowers, more former San Antonio high school standouts team up to raise $50K for food bank

The Faith Family Food Team aims to raise money for San Antonio Food Bank

RJ Marquez, Digital Journalist

Tags: Coronavirus, San Antonio, Sports, Texas, Texas Longhorns
(Caden Sterns image via AP, Tre Flowers image via Getty.)
(Caden Sterns image via AP, Tre Flowers image via Getty.)

SAN ANTONIO – A group of former San Antonio area football standouts are showing that no matter where the game takes them, they will always come together to support their home communities.

The Faith Family Food Team, which is made up of former San Antonio area high school football stars including LA Rams running back Malcolm Brown (Steele HS), Seattle Seahawks defensive back Tre Flowers (Judson HS) and Texas defensive back Caden Sterns (Steele HS), is hoping to raise $50,000 for the San Antonio Food Bank.

LATEST COVID-19 COVERAGE HERE

Other players taking part in the campaign to feed local families include Texas offensive lineman Derek Kerstetter (Reagan HS), Georgia wide receiver Tommy Bush (Clemens HS) and UTSA defensive back Rashad Wisdom (Judson).

The campaign went live on Tuesday. Sterns posted on the food bank’s web site that the group wanted to come together and make a difference in the community they value and love.

“It came to our attention that there was a huge need of money providing food for families due to the inconveniences of COVID-19,” Sterns wrote. “Coming together and becoming a team as a community hasn’t been more important, so please donate, share, and repost so we can provide meals for those in need.”

The San Antonio Food Bank has ramped up its service to the community in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The demand for the food bank and its services have been unprecedented since COVID-19 swept through the area. The food bank fights hunger and feeds thousands in the San Antonio area and throughout Southwest Texas.

Even though the goal for the Faith Family Food Team is $50,000, Sterns posted “anything helps and all donations are greatly appreciated. God bless and stay safe!”

Click here for more information on the campaign.

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: