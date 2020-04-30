VIA extends free rides on buses through May 17

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s transit system is extending its offer for free rides as local leaders extended their emergency orders amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Fares for VIA bus, VIAtrans and VIA Link service have been suspended since March 21 in order to reduce crowding.

While fares are not required, the health and safety measures instituted by VIA remain in place:

VIA will continue to require all non-exempt passengers, ages 10 and older, to wear a face covering to board a vehicle or access a VIA facility, where proper social distancing (six feet apart) may not be possible. Staff and operators must also continue to wear a face covering while working or while at a VIA facility.

VIA will continue to maintain a “safe capacity” maximum load of 16 passengers at a time to promote social distancing and protect everyone on board. All passengers must be seated and exit through the rear door.

VIA will continue to operate its Essential Service Schedule that went into effect April 27, which adjusts bus routes and hours, moving several routes to a “Sunday” schedule and adding frequency to others that continue to see high ridership. For a detailed schedule list, please visit VIAinfo.net/routes

Enhanced cleaning and disinfecting procedures will continue for VIA buses, vans and facilities, including mid-day and overnight cleaning to ensure a safe space for customers and operators.

Temperature checks for all VIA employees entering a VIA facility will continue to ensure that staff members are healthy when interacting with the public.

So far, seven drivers and one administrative employee have tested positive for COVID-19.

Another VIA operator test positive for COVID-19, bringing total to 7, company officials say