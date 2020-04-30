Watch: 101 current and past performers of Roan Forest Elementary Music Department perform ‘Lean On Me'

SAN ANTONIO – On April 28th the Sonido music group at Roan Forest Elementary was supposed to hold a concert celebrating its fifth anniversary.

The coronavirus pandemic has led to schools closing early this year and all events to be canceled. It didn’t stop the music group from celebrating.

101 current and past performers of the group got together for a virtual concert and performed the Bill Withers song “Lean On Me.”

The video starts with a message that says despite their event being canceled, the music will never stop.

At the end there is a message that reads, “In memory of Bill Withers and to pay tribute to the world that is suffering through these trying times.”

Over the past five years, Sonido has seen great success performing for national audiences, Spurs games and even performed for the STOMP cast.