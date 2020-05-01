Warren High School seniors mark National Decision Day with a parade

SAN ANTONIO – With horns honking and students cheering, a parade of vehicles snaked its way around the Warren High School campus Friday morning.

Seniors were observing National Decision Day, a deadline for them to announce their college, university or military branch of choice.

“It was so exciting to see these seniors who have lost the end of their senior year come out to celebrate their next journey,” said Warren Principal Valerie Sisk.

The parade was organized by the student’s parents. During the procession students paused to announce their choice to faculty members on hand to view the parade. For many students, the occasion was bittersweet.

The coronavirus pandemic forced schools to move to distance learning, taking a toll on many traditions for seniors.

“We don’t get prom, Senior Skip Day,” said Senior Marco Guzman. “A lot of stuff that a lot of people look forward to for 12 years got stripped away all of a sudden.”

But a parade, and a chance to see classmates again, seemed to make things a little better.

Guzman said, “It’s the world we have to live in and it’s just a challenge every day that every family has to deal with and you just have to make the most of what you have.”

The principal said that this may become an annual “rite of passage” for future graduates.

“I stand here and I think, ‘why didn’t we do this before?’“ Sisk said. “This is a great thing to celebrate and this pandemic is causing us to be very creative.”