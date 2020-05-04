Medical examiner identifies man killed in North Side ‘drug deal that went sideways’

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified one of two people shot and killed during an apparent drug deal on the North Side Saturday night.

Darren Meeks, 21, was fatally shot around 6:30 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 1700 block of Jackson-Keller Road.

According to police, officers arrived at the scene to find Meeks and another person deceased from gunshot wounds in a silver Kia.

Authorities have since arrested and charged Zion J. Limon, 20, in connection with the murders.

Zion J. Limon (KSAT)

An arrest affidavit said two shell casings were found outside the Kia and that they were identified as .380 caliber ammunition.

Police said two women at the scene told them they were dating the victims, according to the arrest affidavit.

The affidavit said one of the women told officers she and her boyfriend met Limon on social media, and that he wanted to give them “edibles.”

The pair drove to meet up with Limon four days prior to the incident at the apartment complex and collected the edibles. They returned home soon after, police said.

The woman told police where Limon’s apartment was located in the complex, according to arrest documents. As she was speaking with officers, she soon noticed a man that looked like Limon walking just a few feet away.

The affidavit said the man stopped to talk with her, and officers identified him as Limon. Officers questioned him and discovered he was armed with a .380 handgun, police said.

He was also holding a gym-style bag and claimed he had more weapons in it, according to police documents.

The women confronted Limon, asking him if he “killed the victims," and he replied, “I want my lawyer, it was self-defense," according to the arrest affidavit.

Limon is charged with capital murder.