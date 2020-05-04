San Antonio cosmetologist anxious to reopen hair salon
Hair salons, nail salons, barbershops wait for Texas Governor Greg Abbott to give go ahead to reopen
SAN ANTONIO – Owners and customers of hair salons, barbershops and nail salons are anxiously awaiting Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to authorize reopening their businesses.
Due to the close physical nature of their professions, Abbott said it will be at least another two weeks before he gives the go-ahead.
But many San Antonio cosmetologists, like Vanessa Flores, who runs her own studio, don’t agree with Abbott’s decision to allow businesses, like movie theaters to reopen.
Bars, gyms, hair salons, barbershops still not allowed to open in Texas
“It’s kind of silly to me. Something like a movie theater is open and not something like a salon, where you can kind of control not so much traffic," she said.
Flores said she has a plan to keep herself and her clients safe when she reopens, including limiting appointments and sanitizing instruments and stations between clients.
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late December 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March. The first case confirmed in the U.S. was in mid-January and the first case confirmed in San Antonio was in mid-February.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT:
- Track coronavirus cases by ZIP, age in San Antonio with interactive map
- Explained: How Abbott plans to reopen Texas and differences from San Antonio, Bexar County orders
- Businesses in San Antonio that will/won’t reopen this weekend
- These are the places you can get tested for COVID-19 in Bexar County, San Antonio
- Map: Track COVID-19 cases in Texas, county-by-county updates
- SAQ: Your coronavirus questions answered
- A guide to unemployment benefits for Texans laid off during coronavirus pandemic
- Where San Antonio-area students can find free Wi-Fi during pandemic
- Map: Where San Antonio-area students can find free school meals during closures
- 8 ways to help your fellow San Antonians during coronavirus pandemic
- ’SA Food 2 Go:’ Search nearby restaurants offering to-go, delivery around San Antonio
- Resources from World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, City of San Antonio
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.