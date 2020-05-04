San Antonio cosmetologist anxious to reopen hair salon

SAN ANTONIO – Owners and customers of hair salons, barbershops and nail salons are anxiously awaiting Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to authorize reopening their businesses.

Due to the close physical nature of their professions, Abbott said it will be at least another two weeks before he gives the go-ahead.

But many San Antonio cosmetologists, like Vanessa Flores, who runs her own studio, don’t agree with Abbott’s decision to allow businesses, like movie theaters to reopen.

“It’s kind of silly to me. Something like a movie theater is open and not something like a salon, where you can kind of control not so much traffic," she said.

Flores said she has a plan to keep herself and her clients safe when she reopens, including limiting appointments and sanitizing instruments and stations between clients.

