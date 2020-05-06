What clients need to know once Texas nail salons, barber shops, gyms reopen

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that nail salons and barbershops can reopen starting May 8, while gyms can reopen starting May 18. But that doesn’t mean it will be business as usual.

With the persistent threat of COVID-19 lingering, Abbott has taken a phased approach to opening the economy.

That means these businesses will have to limit their occupancy and adhere to guidelines set out by the state in order to safely reopen.

Barbershops and hair salons

The state recommends both employees and customers be screened before showing up to the businesses.

Stylists are encouraged to schedule appointments in advance to limit the number of people in the shop, and clients should not be allowed to bring any extra people to the appointment. Walk-in clients would have to wait outside the shop or in their own cars until it’s their turn.

The shops are also advised to remove any unnecessary items, like magazines, in the lobby and waiting area.

If possible, shops should provide face coverings for clients or ask them to wear one if services can be provided with it on. Face masks should always be worn by the employees.

All equipment must be cleaned or disinfected after each use.

Here are the full guidelines for barbershops and hair salons.

Nail salons

Many of the guidelines for nail salons are similar to the ones for barbershops and hair salons. Appointments are encouraged and customers would have to keep six feet of distance from other customers.

Manicure tables should be disinfected prior to each client’s appointment.

If towels are used, they must be washed in hot water and chlorine bleach.

Here is the full check list for nail salons.

Gyms

Workout equipment should be spaced six feet apart, and any items and surfaces that are commonly touched should be cleaned regularly and frequently.

Hand sanitizer, soap and water, and disinfecting wipes should be provided to customers at the facility.

Patrons must wear gloves “that fully cover from the wrist to the fingers while exercising," according to the guidelines.

If the customer brings any equipment in of their own, like a yoga mat, it should be disinfected before and after use.

Here are the guideline lists for gyms and gym patrons.