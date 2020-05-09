Man in critical condition after being shot several times at a convenience store, police say

SAN ANTONIO – One man is in critical condition after he was shot about half a dozen times on the North Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. Saturday at the Carry On convenience store on Northwest Loop 410.

Authorities said the man walked into the store and began to fight with people inside. That’s when one of them pulled a gun and shot the man several times, police said.

The victim was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.

The man who fired the shots was taken into custody, officials said. His charges are still pending.

