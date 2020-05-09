Officers seize over $920K in marijuana within commercial shipment at World Trade Bridge

LAREDO, Texas – Officers intercepted a shipment containing narcotics with an estimated street value of over $920,000 at the World Trade Bridge, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Officials said the seizure occurred Thursday when an officer referred a freightliner trailer hauling a shipment of motor vehicle parts for a secondary examination.

Following a canine and non-intrusive imaging system examination, officers found 198 packages containing about 4,600 pounds of alleged marijuana concealed within the shipment, officials said.

“Officers at the Laredo Port of Entry have heightened their enforcement strategy when targeting these high-risk commodities, successfully disrupting the flow of narcotics from entering our country,” Port Director Gregory Alvarez said.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized the narcotics and trailer. Officials said the driver of the trailer was arrested.

The case was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations special agents for further investigation, officials said.