Popular San Antonio fitness clubs to reopen following shutdown due to coronavirus

SAN ANTONIO – A pair of popular San Antonio fitness clubs are reopening their gyms to members after being shut down due to concerns over spreading the coronavirus.

Gold’s Gym locations in San Antonio will resume operations on Monday, May 18, with new sanitation, capacity, safety and physical distancing protocols in place in efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19, a news release said.

Following are new procedures aimed at protecting the health and safety of team members and gym members:

New Code of Conduct requiring those using the gym to abide by the enhanced Gold’s Gym cleaning standards and practice safe physical distancing while using the gym

Required masks and gloves for all team members

Touchless scan for no-contact member check-in

Safety signage and reminders throughout the gym

Staggered cardio and strength machines that are in operation by at least 6 feet to promote physical distancing

Required gloves covering fingertips to palms for all members per Texas state guidelines. Masks are not required for members but recommended.

Zone cleanings throughout each day in all areas of the gym, including all high touch surfaces, door handles, railings and common areas

Required equipment wipe-down by members after each use with the medical-grade cleaners provided

Additional cleaning supply stations with medical-grade wipes, spray bottles and hand sanitizer across the gym

Professional third-party, after-hours cleaning including electrostatic commercial spraying for deep sanitization

Prohibited operation and use of water fountains as additional safety measure

No cash: card on file only

“The health and safety of our team members and members has always been our top priority and it’s never been more important. We are taking all recommended precautions as we prepare to reopen our San Antonio gyms on May 18, which will include operating at a 25 percent capacity limit per state guidelines,” said Adam Zeitsiff, Gold’s Gym president and CEO. “We have been deep cleaning and preparing for reopening since our gyms temporarily closed, and we want to be sure to get the playbook right for the temporary new normal inside of our gyms. Because exercise is a key element of staying healthy, we are eager to reopen our doors and serve our members again.”

Members will have access to cardio machines, free weights, strength machines and stretching areas. Some amenities and fitness offerings will remain temporarily closed, including:

Group exercise and GOLD’S STUDIO classes as well as cycle rooms

Kid’s Club

Pools, saunas/steam rooms

Locker rooms/showers (bathrooms will still be accessible)

Others depending on each gym’s specific amenities

The gyms will reopen with the following modified hours:

Monday - Friday: 5 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

An “intermission” will occur daily from 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. to restock all cleaning supplies and conduct a full gym cleaning. Members in the gym will be able to finish their workouts, but no other members may enter and check in during this time.

Life Time Clubs in San Antonio will also reopen Monday, May 18, at 5 a.m., a news release said.

The gyms at Highway 281 North and at The Rim will include the following health and safety protocols:

Enhanced cleaning regularly throughout the club, and overnight deep cleaning, using an EPA-registered, hospital-grade disinfectant and virucide that is known to be effective against emerging viral pathogens and human coronavirus, including the virus that causes COVID-19.

Cleaning stations with disinfectants (in both wipes and spray bottles) throughout the club for members to use before and after exercising on equipment.

Social distancing measures throughout the club including markings or directions at the front desk, fitness floor, class studios, locker rooms, children’s areas, pool areas and more.

Dedicated equipment for class participants that is cleaned between classes, in order to promote single use.

Temperature screening for all team members consistent with governmental orders and guidelines.

In-club and online seminars, programs and education focused on exercise and nutrition.

