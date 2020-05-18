San Antonio ISD to hold outdoor graduation ceremonies

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio ISD will hold Class of 2020 graduation ceremonies at Alamo Stadium in June.

“We are excited that we are able to move forward with in-person ceremonies, especially earlier in the summer, which allows our graduates to begin pursuing their future plans,” Superintendent Pedro Martinez said Monday. “It is important to honor our students’ achievements as they begin to make a transition to the next phase in life.”

To ensure social distancing protocols, each graduate will receive two guest tickets and one guest parking space, and all in attendance must wear masks and sit in designated areas. There will be no rehearsals and participation is voluntary. Detailed instructions about expectations will be posted online and shared during the campus senior meeting, including specific plans for arrivals and departures to ensure the flow of participants do not create a congregation outside the school-sponsored ceremony.

In addition to following state agency guidelines, SAISD will continue to work closely with local officials to meet city and county health guidelines.

Even though the number of guests will be limited due to the state’s restrictions, the ceremonies will continue to be videotaped and livestreamed as they have been in previous years.

Here is the graduation ceremony schedule: