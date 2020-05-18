Texas gyms reopen, but look different in COVID-19 world

SAN ANTONIO – Gyms in Texas re-opened on Monday, but they may look a little bit different than in a pre-COVID-19 world.

Some of the restrictions on gyms as they reopen include 25% maximum capacity as well as maintaining social distancing.

At Anytime Fitness, located in the 8000 block of Tezel Road on the Northwest Side, owner Micah LaJeunesse said management will use an electric key fob system to manage their maximum capacity and limit members into the building.

LaJeunesse and members both said they are excited to get back in the swing of things after weeks of being locked down.

“I couldn’t even stay asleep, I woke up like 30 minutes before my alarm just to make sure I got here and do my leg workouts,” David Gamez, an Anytime Fitness member said.

David Gamez is one of the first Anytime Fitness members to get back through the doors and back onto the squat rack in weeks.

“I couldn’t wait since last month, I’ve been aching to come back,” Gamez said.

Whether it’s the weights or cardio or the pull-up bar, no matter how you’re getting your workout in, safety and cleanliness are the top priorities.

“We’re stoked that we can re-open now and obviously happy that we can service our members the way we want,” LaJeunesse said. “We are limiting the number of people allowed in our gym for 25% capacity and obviously we are following all the regulations we have for the CDC and what comes from Bexar County,” LaJeunesse said.

With the gym’s reopening, LaJeunesse said he can continue in his mission to help the San Antonio community fight obesity and the problems associated with it — a message that has resonated with David Gamez.

“I was really really heavy and the doctor told me I was entering pre diabetes and the doctor said I need to get on this medication or get fit and i’d rather get fit,” Gamez said.

For a checklist on guidelines gyms and fitness facilities must follow according to the Texas Department of State and Health Services, click here.

