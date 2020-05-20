Double Down Blood Drive kicks off Thursday at Alamodome

SAN ANTONIO – The Double Down Blood Drive kicks off Thursday to give people two chances to do some good during one event.

For every blood donation made at the event, the Silverado Event Center will donate $5 to the San Antonio Food Bank.

City leaders urge residents to donate blood, plasma for COVID-19 patients

The blood drive will run Thursday through Saturday at the Alamodome.

While there will be plenty of space to keep everyone at a safe distance, participants must make an appointment to donate.

The South Texas Blood and Tissue is making it easy by allowing participants to set up appointments online at southtexasblood.org.

Those who donate blood may receive an H-E-B gift card.