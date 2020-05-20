Fire burns hole through floor of 2-story home on East Side, firefighters say

Published: May 20, 2020, 4:51 am Updated: May 20, 2020, 5:25 am

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters responded to a two-story house fire on the city’s East Side early Wednesday morning.

The fire was called in around 3:40 a.m. at a home in the 220 block of Paul Street, not far from East Commerce Street and South New Braunfels Avenue.

Firefighters said when they arrived they found flames showing from the second story of the house and the front door wide open.

Fire officials said they were able to put the fire out quickly, but that the fire burned a hole through the second-story floor.

Firefighters said the house was undergoing renovations. They found some construction equipment including a ladder inside. The house had no working electricity.

Authorities say the home was unoccupied and that the fire caused roughly $20,000 in damages.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department website, as many as 14 units answered the call. The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department, EMS and CPS Energy were all at the scene.

The cause of the fire is not currently known.