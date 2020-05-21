CVS Pharmacy opening 44 drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in Texas

SAN ANTONIO – CVS Pharmacy will open drive-thru testing for COVID-19 at select locations throughout San Antonio and Texas.

The national pharmacy chain announced that 44 testing sites will open in the state, including five in the San Antonio area, on Friday.

People who meet the criteria from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention can make appointments online starting Friday. Once they arrive, patients must stay in their cars and a CVS Pharmacy employee will hand them a self-swab test. The employee will retrieve the test, which will then be sent to a third-party lab, the release states.

Testing will not be conducted inside stores.

1 new coronavirus death reported in Bexar County, 44 new cases

Patients must register in advance by visiting CVS.com. They will be asked a few questions to see if they qualify for COVID-19 testing. For more information on costs, results and appointments, click here.

Here’s a list of locations in the San Antonio area that will open drive-thru testing sites:

CVS Pharmacy, 6915 West Avenue, Castle Hills, Texas 78213

CVS Pharmacy, 12980 Bandera Road, Helotes, Texas 78023

CVS Pharmacy, 23530 Wilderness Oak, San Antonio, Texas 78258

CVS Pharmacy, 120 East Sonterra Boulevard, San Antonio, Texas 78258

CVS Pharmacy, 7603 Culebra, San Antonio, Texas 78251

CVS Pharmacy, 2693 FM 3009, Schertz, Texas 78154

The company plans on opening 1,000 testing sites across the nation as part of “on the company’s comprehensive efforts to help slow the spread of the virus,” the release states. More testing sites are expected to be announced by the end of the month.

San Antonio medical group launches at-home coronavirus testing

The goal, according to the news release, is to have up to 1,000 locations processing up to 1.5 million tests per month, depending on lab availability and capability.

“While the large-scale test sites we’ve been operating since early April have proven successful, this new approach allows us to utilize our presence in communities across the country and bring testing closer to home,” Larry J. Merlo, president and CEO of CVS Health, said in the release. “Our frontline employees will continue to play a critical role in the testing process, with members of their communities directly benefitting from their dedication and selflessness.”