San Antonio medical group launches at-home coronavirus testing

SAN ANTONIO – A group of doctors in San Antonio is offering low-cost, at-home coronavirus testing with quick results.

Bexar Aid has partnered with Dr. Ray Altamirano of Casa Salud to test residents from the comfort of their home.

“If there’s a discomfort with leaving your home, if you have individuals who are specifically immunocompromised and can’t be in a public setting, we wanted to be the solution for them," said Bexar Aid President and CEO Meghan Garza.

Each private lab used by Bexar Aid has emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which means they’re certified to conduct COVID-19 testing.

“The number one thing to do to make sure we don’t encounter another spike in infection is test everyone, the symptomatic and the asymptomatic," Garza said.

Guillermo Guzman and his wife have not shown any symptoms of coronavirus, but they decided to get tested for peace of mind and from the comfort of their home.

“It was easy, easier than I expected it to be," Guzman said. “We want to visit family and we want to make sure we are OK and we’re not going to be any danger to them.”

