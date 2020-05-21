Suspect arrested in hit-and-run death of San Antonio man

SAN MARCOS, Texas – A 23-year-old San Marcos man was arrested in connection with the hit-and-run death of a San Antonio man.

Antonio Rene Alonzo surrendered to San Marcos police after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Police said Alonzo was driving a Chevrolet pickup truck on Feb. 29 that struck and killed Eligio Vasquez, 69, of San Antonio, in the 200 block of South Guadalupe Street in San Marcos.

A tip from a citizen who recognized the pickup from a police news release led to Alonzo’s arrest.

Alonzo was charged and released on a $10,000 bond.