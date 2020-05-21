92ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

Local News

Suspect arrested in hit-and-run death of San Antonio man

Antonio Rene Alonzo surrenders to San Marcos police

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Tags: arrest, hit and run
Antonio Rene Alonzo of San Marcos was arrested for the hit-and-run death of a San Antonio man.
Antonio Rene Alonzo of San Marcos was arrested for the hit-and-run death of a San Antonio man. (KSAT)

SAN MARCOS, Texas – A 23-year-old San Marcos man was arrested in connection with the hit-and-run death of a San Antonio man.

Antonio Rene Alonzo surrendered to San Marcos police after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

San Marcos police officer crashes into gas main, building after having medical issue, officials say

Police said Alonzo was driving a Chevrolet pickup truck on Feb. 29 that struck and killed Eligio Vasquez, 69, of San Antonio, in the 200 block of South Guadalupe Street in San Marcos.

A tip from a citizen who recognized the pickup from a police news release led to Alonzo’s arrest.

Alonzo was charged and released on a $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: