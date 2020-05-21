Sheriff Salazar gives update on COVID-19 cases at Bexar County Jail

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar will update the public Thursday on COVID-19 cases in the Bexar County Jail and on patrol operations in East Bexar County.

Salazar is set to speak at the Bexar County Jail. We will be livestreaming the conference on KSAT.com and on our KSAT12 news app in the video player above.

As of Monday, Sheriff Salazar reported nearly 100 more COVID-19 cases in the jail from last week, according to a previous KSAT 12 report.

A total of 392 inmates have been tested positive for the virus, as of Monday. Salazar previously said 1,620 inmates have been tested and 1,016 inmates have tested negative.

Thirteen inmates are in the recovery unit, 20 that were previously positive for the virus have been released and 62 inmates have made full recoveries. One inmate has died from the virus, according to officials.

We’ll bring more updates as they become available.