Canyon Lake prepares for Memorial Day weekend

CANYON LAKE, TEXAS – As Texas continues to reopen, campers are making their way to Canyon Lake to celebrate Memorial Day weekend.

“Everyone wants to know what parks are open and is the lake open,” said Terri Teschener, lead ranger at Canyon Lake.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department announced that state campgrounds have reopened. However, Teschener said that certain federal campgrounds have not.

Teschener said parks like Potters Creek Park is operated by the US Army Corp of Engineers. The campground is open but only for those with reservations. Other federally-operated spots like Canyon Park have stayed closed.

Teschener said it’s because it would be difficult to maintain social distancing between campers. Limitations at state parks will depend on park occupancy. Gathering of groups larger than five are not allowed unless they are part of the same family.

Comal County is expecting a big crowd of people and public health officials urge visitors to use common sense.

“When in the rivers or the pools, there’s going to be a lot of gatherings,” said Dr. Anil Mangla, infectious disease and public health epidemiologist for the county.

Mangla said there are 81 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Comal county, but the number could change as people from larger cities trickle in.

“We are surrounded by high-risk neighborhoods as well as cities,” he said.

Teschener said people should come to have fun but recognize there is still a virus out there.

“This is like a silent boogie man out there that everybody is worried about but you can’t see.”

