A warning to those heading to San Antonio Parks this holiday weekend

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio is urging residents to keep social distancing in mind as they head out to the parks and green-way trails this holiday weekend.

Meridith Tilley, assistant parks and recreation manager, said the city expects a very busy weekend. The city has 33 trail steward teams assigned to green-way trailways, and seven liaisons who walk regional parks.

“They’re out there really just helping people with directions, and with water,” Tilley said. The groups mostly focus on helping stranded bikers or even providing water to those who were unprepared. But recently, they’ve started focusing on educating those outdoors about the social distancing guidelines.

“So they are educating folks, especially in areas where its easy to kind of like congregate, like trailheads around the restrooms, around water fountains. And so they might remind you, ‘Hey, could you please have six-foot distance?'" she said.

Tilley said stewards and liaisons don’t have the ability to issue citations, but they will call COSA Park Police if they need to.

On Thursday, Mayor Ron Nirenberg asked that the community do their part during the holiday weekend to keep transmissions at bay.

Coronavirus update San Antonio, May 22: Officials discuss reopening of bars in Texas, testing numbers at walk-up sites

“It’s weekends like this when we have a higher surge of activity — when we have the highest risk of things going in the wrong direction,” he said.

Tilley said there are a lot more people using the trails than before and it’s important that they know about trail etiquette.

Trail stewards will be at the following Howard W. Peak Greenway Trails this weekend:

Medina River Greenway

Westside Creeks Greenway

Leon Creek Greenway

North Salado Creek Greenway

South Salado Creek Greenway

Park Liaisons will be at the following parks this weekend:

Pearsall

Woodlawn

San Pedro

Brackenridge

McAllister

Olmos

Southside Lions

Airport officials predict sharp increase in travel for Memorial Day weekend and beyond